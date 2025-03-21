Performers announced for 2025 'Thunder Over the Waves' air show in New Jersey's Wildwoods

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A list of performers has been released for the "Thunder Over the Waves" air show that will be held this summer in New Jersey's Wildwoods.

Organizers say the early September show will include 11 headlining acts, including a number of military performers.

It is being presented by The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority and David Schultz Airshows.

When is the Thunder Over the Waves air show?

The main event can be seen on Sept. 6, 2025.

A practice day will be held on Sept. 5.

Where is the air show?

It can be seen from the beaches in The Wildwoods, which includes Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest.

How long is the air show?

The 'main event' air show on Sept. 6 will be about four hours long.

What is the schedule of events?

Air show organizers have released the following schedule, while noting that it is subject to change:

11:30 Airspace Closes. TFR in effect. Radio Remote Broadcast Starts

11:50 Opening Ceremonies

12:00 National Anthem with Army Golden Knights Flag Jump

12:06 Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show

12:14 Military Flyovers Window

12:24 Mark Meredith DHC-1 Chipmunk Aerobatics

12:34 Scott Francis MXS Aerobatics

12:49 Jerry Conley DH-115 Vampire Jet Aerobatics

1:04 USCG MH-65E Search & Rescue Demo

1:14 Jersey Jerks 4-ship SNJ Formation Demonstration

1:24 Kevin Russo SNJ-6 Aerobatics

1:39 Patrick McAlee Pitts Aerobatics

1:54 Full Throttle Formation Team

2:10 Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show

2:30 ACEMAKER T-33 Jet Aerobatics

2:45 P-5D Mustang Demonstration

2:58 Fighter Jets MiG-17 Jet Aerobatics

4:00 Airspace Re-Opens, Airshow Ends

How many people are expected to attend?

Organizers estimate the four-hour airshow will draw some 400,000 spectators.

Will the air show return in 2026?

The GWTIDA said it is in discussion regarding potential air show events for 2026 and beyond, with the goal of making it an annual event.

Scaled-back Atlantic City air show returns

The Wildwoods lineup was released two days after the return of the 2025 Atlantic City air show was announced.

The event in A.C. had originally been canceled, but it is being revived as the "Soar and Shore Festival."

It is being described as a civilian air show. No acts have been announced.