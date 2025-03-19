2025 Atlantic City airshow back on after previously being canceled | See when

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The 2025 Atlantic City airshow is back on!

Visit Atlantic City announced on Wednesday the Soar & Shore Festival on July 15 and 16, which will bring back the popular airshow to the Jersey Shore.

"The airshow has always been an incredibly popular event in Atlantic City, and we are excited to be able to partner with Herb Gillen Airshows to bring back this experience for our locals and visitors alike," said Visit Atlantic City president and CEO, Gary Musich.

In December 2024, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber said it was not going to happen, citing a "strategic pause."

The major attraction along the Atlantic City shoreline was canceled in 2024 year after officials said a "major act" pulled out a month before the slated event.

Over the years, the airshow has brought hundreds of thousands of people to Atlantic City's beaches and boardwalk. In 2023, the event drew 485,000 people to the beachfront, officials said.