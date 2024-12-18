Person hit by train near Haddonfield station in Camden County

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A person was hit by a train in Camden County, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Haddonfield train station around 11:10 a.m.

Police say the person entered the track area just as an eastbound train was approaching.

That person was rushed to a nearby hospital. There has been no word on that person's condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have additional information is asked to call DRPA Police at (856) 968-3301.