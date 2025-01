Person killed after being struck by SEPTA train in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person has died after being struck by a SEPTA Broad Street Line train in Philadelphia's Center City.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Thursday in the 300 block on N. Broad Street at the Race-Vine Station.

Rescue crews responded to a person under a train but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Express service was temporarily suspended in both directions but has since resumed.

SEPTA police are investigating.