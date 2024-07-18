Person rescued from under SEPTA train after falling on tracks on Broad Street line in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person was rescued after getting caught under a train on the tracks of SEPTA's Broad Street subway line.

The person fell onto the tracks and got caught under a train at the Allegheny Station.

Crews were called to the scene just after midnight on Thursday.

They had to cut the power to allow a rescue crew to get onto the tracks and pull the person out from underneath.

Action News was there as medics rushed that person to the hospital.

We are working to learn their condition and what caused the fall.