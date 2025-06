Person struck by SEPTA train at Fern Rock Transit Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA trains are delayed Thursday morning after a person was struck at the Fern Rock Transit Center.

The person was struck by a train around 6 a.m. in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section.

There has been no word on how it happened or the condition of the person.

Shuttle buses are running from Fern Rock to Olney Station.