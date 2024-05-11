Philadelphia jury finds man guilty in killing, dismembering of massage therapist

Sources tell Action News a person of interest is in custody for the dismembered body found Thursday.

Sources tell Action News a person of interest is in custody for the dismembered body found Thursday.

Sources tell Action News a person of interest is in custody for the dismembered body found Thursday.

Sources tell Action News a person of interest is in custody for the dismembered body found Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal murder of a massage therapist in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood.

(The video player above is from previous coverage on this story.)

On Thursday, a jury found Taray Herring guilty of murdering 70-year-old Peter Gerold

RELATED: Officers find body parts in dumpster, U-Haul in Philadelphia

Sources tell Action News a person of interest is in custody for the dismembered body found Thursday.

Gerold was found dismembered in a U-Haul truck in February 2021.

During the investigation, the SPCA removed dozens of exotic animals from Gerold's home on the 1000 block of Sanibel Street.

After being found guilty by a jury, Herring was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Jeanette Pace and Rafique McNichols were also charged in connection with Gerold's death.

Police believe the motive was burglary.