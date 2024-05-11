Philadelphia jury finds man guilty in killing, dismembering of massage therapist

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal murder of a massage therapist in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood.
(The video player above is from previous coverage on this story.)
On Thursday, a jury found Taray Herring guilty of murdering 70-year-old Peter Gerold
RELATED: Officers find body parts in dumpster, U-Haul in Philadelphia
Gerold was found dismembered in a U-Haul truck in February 2021.
During the investigation, the SPCA removed dozens of exotic animals from Gerold's home on the 1000 block of Sanibel Street.
After being found guilty by a jury, Herring was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
Jeanette Pace and Rafique McNichols were also charged in connection with Gerold's death.
Police believe the motive was burglary.