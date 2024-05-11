WATCH VIDEOS

Philadelphia jury finds man guilty in killing, dismembering of massage therapist

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, May 11, 2024 12:24AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal murder of a massage therapist in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood.

On Thursday, a jury found Taray Herring guilty of murdering 70-year-old Peter Gerold

Gerold was found dismembered in a U-Haul truck in February 2021.

During the investigation, the SPCA removed dozens of exotic animals from Gerold's home on the 1000 block of Sanibel Street.

After being found guilty by a jury, Herring was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Jeanette Pace and Rafique McNichols were also charged in connection with Gerold's death.

Police believe the motive was burglary.

