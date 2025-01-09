Philadelphia Auto Show begins this weekend at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Auto Show is about to get underway at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

It kicks off this weekend, but on Thursday Mayor Cherelle Parker and auto show executives gave us a preview of all the fun.

Organizers say this will be one of the largest shows in its 123-year history.

Car enthusiasts will get a chance to see the latest lineup from manufacturers around the globe.

"With more manufacturers, the longest track, Camp Jeep back on display... there truly is something for everyone," said Jeff Glanzmann of Glanzmann Subaru.

That also includes classic cars and Hollywood rides from favorite films and shows, all of which will be showcased on the 600,000 square foot exhibit floor.

The Auto Show opens to the public on Saturday and runs until Jan. 20.

6abc is a proud sponsor.

Don't miss our Philadelphia Auto Show special, which airs Saturday at 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit this page on 6abc.com.