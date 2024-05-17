Philadelphia bicyclists call for change on National Bike to Work Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bicyclists used National Bike to Work Day on Friday to call for change to make roads safer for them.

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia started the morning off with several group rides.

Dozens of bicyclists cycled through the streets of Philadelphia to Center City to celebrate and advocate for their cause.

The Bicycle Coalition is calling on the city to continue investing in the Vision Zero plan, which aims to eliminate traffic-related deaths by making design changes, educating people and increasing traffic enforcement.

They say it's concerning that funding was lowered in Mayor Cherelle Parker's proposed budget.

"I've had times where I've been hit by rearview mirrors because cars are too aggressive to go by and they don't want to wait for a better opportunity to pass you," said John Walker of Center City.

A city official says there has been improvement.

"We saw a 34% drop in fatal and serious injury crashes on streets with road diets and separated bike lanes on the streets of Philadelphia," said Deputy Managing Director for the City's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability (OTIS) Mike Carroll.

Mayor Parker signed an executive order to recommit to the Vision Zero traffic plan. Now, the Bicycle Coalition is advocating for additional funding to be recommitted for more bike lanes and protective infrastructure.