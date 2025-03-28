Burglar breaks into Philadelphia bar through wall vent, causes $5K in damage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are hoping someone recognizes a brazen burglary suspect -- a close-up of his entire face was caught on camera.

He left behind thousands of dollars in damages and stole at least a thousand dollars in cash.

It happened on Olney's busy 5th Street corridor between West Duncannon and West Ashdale streets just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Captain John Craig with North West Detectives described how the suspect entered. "Forced a metal screen open and pushed in an A/C unit in the wall and made entry into the Chihuaha Bar," he said.

The burglar caused around $5,000 in damage when he broke in. Police say he headed straight for the cash register.

Craig says surveillance video captured his exit, too.

"He fled the bar through a rear alley and was last seen in the area of 4th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard," Craig noted.

Police canvassed the blocks surrounding the business, finding video of his exit, but then his trail went cold.

They're hoping someone recognizes the clear shot of his face and calls authorities.

In the meantime, police are checking to see if he's hit nearby businesses.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, call the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.