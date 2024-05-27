Police think the suspect may be connected to similar residential burglaries and thefts in the area.

Video captures suspect wanted for burglarizing home while owner was on vacation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for a residential burglary earlier this month.

Video captured the wanted man outside a home on the 3300 block of Creswell Street back on May 7 in the city's East Falls section.

Police say the unidentified man entered a woman's home around 9:40 p.m. and took several items.

The woman was away until May 20, police say. When she returned, she told investigators that she found things missing from her house.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

