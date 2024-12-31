Philadelphia businesses preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations

If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philadelphia, there are a lot of options.

If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philadelphia, there are a lot of options.

If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philadelphia, there are a lot of options.

If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philadelphia, there are a lot of options.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philadelphia, there are a lot of options.

There are festive celebrations set at spots across the city, including kid-friendly events, late-night parties and fireworks displays.

At Franklin Square, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, there will be a family-friendly party, featuring a "square drop" instead of the traditional ball drop.

"It's just a great place to come for families," Amy Needle, the president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia, said. "You can celebrate New Year's Eve at 6, and then take the kids home."

Down by the Delaware River, where the fireworks displays will take place, businesses were busy preparing on Monday night.

RELATED: Security preparations underway in Philadelphia for New Year's Eve and Mummers Parade

For the fourth year, Craft Hall in Northern Liberties is partnering with Morgan's Pier for a party.

"To transform the space, everything comes out," Dylan Hughes, the general manager at Craft Hall, told Action News. "Lots of the Morgan's Pier stuff comes in, and we make it a whole new space for the evening."

Hughes said they expect close to a thousand people will attend their ticketed event on Tuesday night.

"It's awesome," he said. "It's fun to be a part of."

At the neighboring Rivers Casino, staff is getting ready for a 90's themed New Year's Eve party. The party is open to the public, and it will feature live music, a champagne toast, and party favors.

Down the road at Dave and Buster's, they are prepping for two New Year's Eve celebrations. The first, which is for families looking to ring in the new year early, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.

"The fireworks go off at 6 p.m., and families can enjoy a buffet, along with gameplay, along with New Year's Eve swag," Dara Giglio, the sales manager at Dave & Buster's, said.

RELATED: Philadelphia Mummers Parade: What you need to know about road closures and more

The second event at Dave & Buster's is 21 plus.

Giglio said they are hoping hundreds of people will attend their New Year's Eve parties and get a great view of the fireworks Tuesday night.

"We get a lot of questions asking about the fireworks, a place to see. So, we're in a great spot, so everyone can view," she explained.

The New Year's Eve fireworks along the waterfront will happen on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and midnight.