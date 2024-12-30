Philadelphia Mummers Parade: What you need to know about road closures and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Mummers are about to help Philadelphia ring in the new year.

The 125th Mummers Parade will strut down Broad Street on Wednesday, showing off the pageantry they have been working on all year.

Road closures went into place over the weekend.

Here's what you need to know:

The Mummers Parade begins at 9 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Over 10,000 participants in intricate costumes do the "Mummers Strut" through the city, stopping to perform at three locations.

The term "Mummer" comes from Germany, and means, "to costume, pantomime or masquerade."

It is said to be the oldest continuous folk parade in the country and a New Year's Day tradition since 1901.

Visit Philadelphia describes the annual event as "a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, but much bigger - and a lot more Philly."

Parade Info

It starts at 17th and Market streets and heads toward City Hall before turning south down Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

There are several Mummers performers' divisions that play a special role in the parade. Fancies perform in beautiful, elaborate costumes that are bound to impress.

Comic and Wench Brigades are satirical performers who act out skits. Fancy Brigades have pristinely choreographed dances, and String Bands march with their musical instruments in tow!

There are several places to spectate the event, but event organizers warn that you will need to arrive very early if you do not have a ticketed spot.

The 27th annual Fancy Brigade Finale also takes place on Wednesday, with two shows, 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., indoors at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Road Closures

15th Street is already closed to street parking from Arch to Ranstead streets.

15th Street is also be closed to southbound traffic at JFK Boulevard for equipment delivery and setup. That will last through 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Parking restrictions begin on several streets beginning Tuesday until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. However, some may be able to snag a spot as part of Philadelphia Parking Authoritiy's free street parking days.

Spectators are highly encouraged by city officials to ditch the cars and use public transportation to get to the parade. The parade route is easily accessible by SEPTA, no matter where you choose to watch from.

Tickets: Parade Seating & Fancy Brigade Finale

The Mummers Parade is free to watch anywhere along the 1.5-mile route. Attendees are allowed to bring lawn chairs to sit at the event.

However, for those looking to get a great seat and perfect view, you can buy tickets to the Parade Bleacher Seating. It's located by the west side of City Hall at Dilworth Park.

Tickets cost $25. You can buy them in person at the Independence Visitor Center or online.

Assigned seat tickets are also available for the Fancy Brigade Finale.

Tickets for the Fancy Brigade cost $38 for the 11:30 a.m. show and $28 for the 5 p.m. show.

The 2025 Fancy Brigade Show will be broadcast on 6abc's Localish Network, at 8 p.m. January 1.

This is the third year that 6abc has teamed up with the Fancy Brigade Association to share its New Year's Day competition, and the first year that viewers will be able to see the event on The Localish Network.

The Localish Network airs on Channel 6.2 over the air, 790 on Comcast/Xfinity and 466 on Verizon Fios. The entire program will also be streamed here on 6abc.com, our mobile apps, and our apps for Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.