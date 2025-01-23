Philadelphia businesses preparing for packed crowds ahead of NFC Championship game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Spirits are high and business is booming in South Philadelphia as Eagles fans await Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders at home.

"It's like Christmas all over again. I can't wait because we're going to the Super Bowl," Felix Morales, of Roxborough, told Action News inside the Eagles Pro Shop on Wednesday afternoon.

Down the road from the stadium, Chickie's & Pete's is preparing for a party.

"Get here early! There's going to be a line," said Tommy Ciarrocchi, the vice president of culinary for Chickie's & Pete's.

Table reservations for the restaurant's watch party on Sunday are already sold out, with only standing-room tickets left.

Ciarrrocchi said they can fit 950 people in their South Philadelphia location, and he is confident the place will be packed Sunday afternoon.

"We have these beautiful hardwood floors here. This Sunday you will not be able to see them. That's how crazy it's going to be," he explained. "With every touchdown, the ceiling roars, like you hear the vibration."

Over at the Navy Yard, the Courtyard Marriott is also prepping for a packed house.

"It's just been a great boom of business coming to Philadelphia," Derek Beckman, the hotel's general manager told Action News.

Beckman said the hotel has seen a 60% increase in business because of the Birds. They were at capacity for the wild card and divisional rounds, and he said this weekend is another sell-out.

"Once Detroit truly got bumped out, it was like a mad stream of reservations coming in, knowing the game is coming to Philadelphia," he explained.

Beckman also told Action News he believes about 85% of their reservations this weekend will be Eagles fans.