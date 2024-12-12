Philadelphia City Council committee advances bills on proposed 76ers arena

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia City Council committee voted to advance several bills concerning the 76ers' proposed arena, 76 Place, on Thursday morning.

The vote came as council members got an earful from a large crowd of protesters.

A first reading of the bills before the full council could come later Thursday.

Council has delayed the vote several times as it worked to nail down the amount the Sixers would pay the city in the Community Benefits Agreement, or CBA.

The Sixers originally proposed paying $50 million that would go toward a number of items including security, public transportation, education and businesses.

On Wednesday, council members countered that by asking for $100 million.

By Thursday morning, Action News learned the amount was still in question, and may have been $75 million or lower.

Action News is also being told that the council likely will not support the plan if they do not get the number they want in the CBA.

Those who oppose the arena say they believe the amount should be at least $300 million.

The Sixers are hoping a deal is approved by the end of the year to stick to their timeline of opening by 2031.

