Philadelphia City Council committee reschedules meeting about proposed Sixers' arena

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia City Council committee postponed its meeting about the proposed Sixers arena.

The meeting that was set for 8: 30 a.m. on Thursday morning is now scheduled for next Wednesday at 9 a.m. in council chambers.

The city, the Sixers and interest groups representing Chinatown are still trying to iron out financial terms of a deal that would guarantee money for community groups.

The Philadelphia City Council will still hold its regular meeting beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, where an estimated 25 bills and resolutions are up for a possible final passage vote.

A final vote about 76 Place may not occur before the new year.

