Philadelphia City Council to recognize day of remembrance for MOVE bombing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council has officially voted to recognize May 13 as a day of reflection and remembrance for the MOVE bombing.

This upcoming Tuesday will mark the 40th anniversary.

Back in 1985, the city dropped a military-grade bomb on the West Philadelphia home that served as headquarters for that radical group.

That use of force burned two city blocks to the ground, killing six adults and five children, and displacing 250 residents.

City Council formally apologized for the incident for the first time five years ago.

