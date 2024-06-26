Philadelphia City Hall flips switch on newly installed lighting system

WATCH LIVE

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 9:30PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's City Hall will shine brighter than usual starting on Wednesday night.

Officials are flipping the switch on a newly installed lighting system on the historic building's exterior and 10 surrounding buildings.

The new system includes LED lights with special effects that range from seasonal holiday-themed to colors that celebrate the city's sports teams.

This comes just months after Philadelphia's iconic Boathouse Row had its lights turned back on after a year-long upgrade.

One of the city's biggest attractions received a new lighting system that cost about $2.1 million and includes 16 million color combinations.

