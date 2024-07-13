WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia data breach impacted 35,000 people | What you should know

Hackers gained access to the system between May and July of last year.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, July 13, 2024 2:18AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The city of Philadelphia is revealing its email system suffered a data breach that impacted 35,881 people.

According to the city, the types of potentially impacted information vary by individual. The breach may have exposed an individual's name, address, date of birth, driver's license info, social security number, financial account information, medical information, health insurance information, medical billing/claims information, and

occupational health-related information.

Anyone who may have been impacted has been reportedly notified.

If you have questions, you may call 1-866-898-0867, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To learn more about the breach, click here.

