New unit created to go after illegal dumping in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney announced a new task force that will go after people illegally dumping trash throughout the city.

A news conference to announce the Cleaner and Greener Enforcement Unit was held near Tacony Creek Park in Crescentville, near the site where nearly 4,000 tires were illegally dumped recently.

"It's an attack on our neighborhoods, our environment and our quality of life," said Anthony Phillips, a city council member who represents the 9th district.

The new unit will be under the Economic Crimes Division of the DA's office and utilize tools from the Intelligence Unit that are typically used in going after violent crime, like license plate readers and cell phone data.

"That same intelligence, same data-driven electronic evidence, can be used in cases like this with short dumping," said Bill Fritze, who's on the DA's Gun Violence Task Force.

Neighbors have been complaining about dumping sites for decades, and it's estimated to cost the city $48 million to clean up every year.

"It's a huge problem in the city and in the neighborhoods," said Teresa Benavides-Sexton, who will be in charge of the new unit. "It's really demoralizing to feel like you live in a trash can."

The unit expects to receive funding from the city by July 1. They have also set up a hotline (215-686-8988) to report illegal dumping.