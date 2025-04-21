Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL draft picks by round

The Birds are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2025 NFL draft begins Thursday.

All seven rounds of the 2025 NFL draft will take place at historic Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers, and ESPN and Disney will deliver wall-to-wall draft coverage for the 46th consecutive year.

The Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 32 selection of the first round.

When to watch

ESPN/ABC will air all three days of the 2025 NFL draft:



Round 1: April 24 at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: April 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: April 26 at noon ET

Eagles' draft order

Round 1: No. 32 overall

Round 2: No. 64

Round 3: No. 96

Round 4: No. 134

Round 5: No. 161 (from Houston)

Round 5: No. 164 (from Cleveland through Detroit)

Round 5: No. 165 (from Washington)

Round 5: No. 168

Top three needs

Eagles should be looking for positions at safety, defensive tackle and linebacker.

The decision to trade C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans created an opening at starting safety opposite Reed Blankenship.

Former third-round pick Sydney Brown should have a chance to vie for the spot, but Philadelphia will want to add competition and depth there before the start of the season.

Similarly, the loss of Milton Williams in free agency means defensive tackle could use reinforcements behind Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

The Eagles inked All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun to an extension, but with Nakobe Dean still recovering from a torn patellar tendon, it would be smart to strengthen the linebacker room.

Tight end should be mentioned here as well, particularly if the Eagles move on from Dallas Goedert as has been speculated.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.