Philadelphia Eagles release 2025 schedule | Full list of opponents, times and dates

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Football is almost back Philadelphia Eagles fans!

The NFL released its 2025 schedule Wednesday night. The Eagles' slate features a season opener against the Dallas Cowboys and a Black Friday matchup against the Bears.

Check out the full schedule below:

Preseason

Week 1: Thursday, August 7 - Home vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 7:30 PM

Week 2: Saturday, August 16 - Home vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 PM

Week 3: Friday, August 22 - Away at New York Jets at 7:30 PM

Regular Season

Week 1: Thursday, September 4 - Home vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM

Week 2: Sunday, September 14 - Away at Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM

Week 3: Sunday, September 21 - Home vs. Los Angeles Rams at 1 PM

Week 4: Sunday, September 28 - Away at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 PM

Week 5: Sunday, October 5 - Home vs. Denver Broncos at 1 PM+

Week 6: Thursday, October 9 - Away at New York Giants at 8:15 PM

Week 7: Sunday, October 19 - Away at Minnesota Vikings at 1 PM+

Week 8: Sunday, October 26 - Home vs. New York Giants at 1 PM+

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Monday, November 10 - Away at Green Bay Packers at 8:15 PM

Week 11: Sunday, November 16 - Home vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 PM+

Week 12: Sunday, November 23 - Away at Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+

Week 13: Friday, November 28 - Home vs. Chicago Bears at 3 PM

Week 14: Monday, December 8 - Away at Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM+

Week 15: Sunday, December 14 - Home vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 PM+

Week 16: Saturday, December 20 - Away at Washington Commanders at either 4:30 PM or 8 PM+

Week 17: Sunday, December 28 - Away at Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+

Week 18: Date TBD - Home vs. Washington Commanders (TimeTBD)

Postseason

Saturday, January 10; Sunday, January 11; Monday, January 12 - AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs

Saturday, January 17; Sunday, January 18 - AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs

Sunday, January 25 - AFC and NFC Championship Games

Sunday, February 8 - Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

(+ game time subject to change due to flex scheduling)