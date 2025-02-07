Eagles cheerleaders surprise young fan injured in Northeast Philadelphia plane crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles surprised a young fan who was injured in the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Andre "Trey" Howard was severely injured by debris when the plane crashed on Cottman Avenue last week. Seven people were killed and 23 others were injured.

The 10-year-old has since has emergency brain surgery and is recovering at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Two Eagles cheerleaders visited the young survivor as he continues to recover in the hospital.

Trey is a huge sports fan. So much so that his father said when he woke up after surgery, one of the first things he asked was if he missed the Super Bowl.

The Eagles gave Trey plenty of swag, including an autograph from Saquon Barkley.

Earlier this week, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown also made a promise to Trey. He posted on X wishing Trey a speedy recovery, saying that when he gets back from New Orleans, he will come to visit and hopefully with some new hardware.

"You are a Hero young man!," Brown said, adding. "Playing for you on Sunday my man."

One of Trey's favorite NBA players, 76ers Tyrese Maxey, also visited him in the hospital over the weekend.

