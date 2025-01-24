Eagles fans reveal game day superstitions ahead of NFC Championship

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every Eagles fan knows that superstitions play a big part in the game. Ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game, Eagles fans shared their own keys to making sure that the Birds win.

"That's a superstition, yeah," said Bud Budinski of Bud's Barbershop, discussing with a client how with any other team tries to dress up Rocky, that team will lose.

"It's still birds by a billion bro, you know?"

Fans know how to make that happen too, by wearing their lucky hats, socks, and jerseys.

"I have a Harold Carmichael jersey I wore the beginning of the season. It has not been washed. It will continue to be worn 'til we march down Broad Street," said Bill Gillespie from Chestnut Hill.

Some fans rely on the spiritual.

"We are here today to come and make sure we bless all of our players. We brought our own Holy Water to lay out on the field if we get to it," said Erin Roca, who visited the Linc with her boys.

Some fans have regimented pregame routines.

"Wake up at 10 a.m. Two eggs. Scrambled, bacon and rye toast. Light eggs. Little bit of milk, just like my mom used to make it," said Drew Scott from Havertown.

Routine matters. So does confidence.

"No superstitions," said Perry Cavalieri. "Because it's gonna be a blowout."

"I sit down on the couch, watch the pregame, get lit," said Scott. "See the competition, get both sides of the story, know they're wrong, get hype," he said, adding, "Go Birds!"