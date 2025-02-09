Philadelphia Eagles fans share their special connection to the team ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to popular city attractions to show spirit ahead of Super Bowl LIX

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Super Bowl Sunday has finally arrived, and Philadelphia is on the biggest football stage.

Only one team will prevail, but people are feeling confident.

Today, fans flocked to popular Philly attractions to show spirit.

One of the attractions was a Benjamin Franklin statue at the American Philosophical Society.

Franklin was completely covered in Eagles gear, including a hat and a jersey.

Visit Philadelphia spread team spirit across the city with their "cheer cards."

They provided thousands of cards to various businesses which have a playful Eagles adaptation of the pledge of allegiance.

Some of those fans received cheer cards at Reading Terminal Market.

"I've been a fan since I was nine years old...If you're a Philly guy, you're going to live through the bad memories to get to a day like today," said Harry Rivkin of Center City, Philadelphia.

"'Maybe we'll have two more Super Bowls before I say goodbye. I know this is one of them," he continued.

