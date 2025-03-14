The hardware has been placed in a display case next to the Eagles first Super Bowl trophy.

Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl LIX delivered to Eagles' training complex in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- A special delivery made its way to South Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Lombardi Trophy returned to the Novacare Complex under lock and key.

Tiffany and Company makes it and delivers the fine hardware in a signature blue pouch.

The hardware has been placed in a display case next to the Eagles' first Super Bowl trophy.

The trophy stands at 22 inches and weighs 8.75 pounds.

A former vice president at Tiffany sketched the design on a napkin in 1966.

The first trophy was presented to the Green Bay Packers the next year for winning the first Super Bowl.

