Eagles owner Jeff Lurie reportedly in talks to buy Boston Celtics

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 28, 2025 2:25PM
Podcaster Bill Simmons of The Ringer says Lurie is on the short list of potential buyers for the Boston Celtics.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie could soon acquire another sports team in another region, which some might even consider a rival region.

Podcaster Bill Simmons of The Ringer says Lurie is on the short list of potential buyers for the Boston Celtics.

Lurie is a Boston native with deep ties to New England.

He attempted to buy the Patriots but dropped out of the bidding in 1995, two years before purchasing the Eagles.

The Celtics have been owned by an investment group called Boston Basketball Partners since 2002.

Forbes estimates the franchise is worth $6 billion.

