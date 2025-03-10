Eagles RB Saquon Barkley opens up about $41 million contract extension

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saquon Barkley was a human highlight reel during the 2024 season.

His record-setting performance helped the Eagles win their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

So, the team rewarded Barkley by signing him to a two-year contract extension worth $41.2 million.

When you add up the details of the deal, it comes out to the most lucrative running back contract in NFL history. So, what is the reigning offensive player of the year planning to do with all that money?

Saquon Barkley speaks with the media during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility after signing a contract extension, March 10, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

"Probably a golf membership or something like that somewhere. I don't have nothing crazy planned," he said Monday during a news conference.

Barkley admits that rather than thinking about the money, he's been reflecting on how he went from wallowing with the Giants to exploding on the scene in Philadelphia in just one season.

"It's just funny how things work," he says, "but just continue to trust in God, continue to trust in my team and the people around me and just continue to buy in."

To put it mildly, Barkley had a year to remember. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards, had seven runs of 40 yards or more, won the Super Bowl, was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year, and is now getting paid under a contract that extends through the year 2028.

And the fans we spoke with inside the Linc's Pro Shop say he is worth every penny.

Derek Lizotte of Easton says, "Being close to breaking the record this year and having as many breakout games as he did. I think he's well deserving of it."

Tyrell McClinton of Mt. Airy says, "He deserves all that and some. For sure. Love you, Saquon. I love the Eagles."

And Barkley adds that despite all that has unfolded over the past few months, the work is not finished.

"I want to be, if not the greatest running back of all time, one of the greatest running backs of all time. I hope I'm able to do that in an Eagles uniform," he said.

This past weekend, Barkley was honored in the Lehigh Valley, where he went to high school.

The mayor of Allentown gave him a key to the city before proclaiming March 9 Saquon Barkley Day.