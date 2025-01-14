Eagles divisional round playoff game tickets to go on sale Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tickets to see the Philadelphia Eagles play in the NFL divisional round go on sale Tuesday morning.

Sales begin at 10 a.m. and tickets can only be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.

Officials say there is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale," said an Eagles spokesperson.

The Eagles will face either the Los Angeles Rams or Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 19 at 3 p.m.

The winner of the game will move on to the NFC Championship.