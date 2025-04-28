Trump weighs in on 'tush push' debate during Eagles Super Bowl ceremony at White House

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- As the NFL mulls over possible rules changes to the Philadelphia Eagles' signature "tush push" play, President Donald Trump hopes to see it stay.

"I hope they keep that play, coach. I don't know. You know, they're they're talking about getting rid of that play, I understand. They should keep it," Trump said Monday during a ceremony celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl victory.

A proposal by the Green Bay Packers seeks to eliminate the play. The effort was tabled at the league meetings this month but will be brought back up for a vote when the owners meet again in May.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell believes owners will come to a consensus on whether rule changes will be needed.

Some proponents of eliminating the play point to player safety, even though there's no evidence of an increased injury risk, as well as the fact that the NFL prohibited pushing a ball carrier until a rule change that was put in place in 2005.

The original proposal by the Packers would have only banned pushing a player who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap. There also has been discussion about banning pushing a ball carrier at any spot on the field.

It takes 24 of 32 votes to approve rule changes and neither side of the argument had clear support at the league meetings earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.