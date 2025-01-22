Philadelphia expands free legal services to more low-income renters facing eviction

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Low-income renters in Philadelphia are getting more help.
The city's Division of Housing and Community Development expanded its Right to Counsel program.
Low-income renters are entitled to free legal representation if they are facing eviction in three newly added zip codes.
That brings the total number of covered zip codes to eight.
Right To Counsel now covers more than 35% of tenants at risk for eviction citywide.
