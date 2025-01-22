24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philadelphia expands free legal services to more low-income renters facing eviction

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 22, 2025 2:38PM
Philadelphia expands free legal services to more low-income renters facing eviction
Low-income renters in Philadelphia are entitled to free legal representation if they are facing eviction in eight city zip codes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Low-income renters in Philadelphia are getting more help.

The city's Division of Housing and Community Development expanded its Right to Counsel program.

Low-income renters are entitled to free legal representation if they are facing eviction in three newly added zip codes.

Those new zip codes are:

  • 19124

  • 19141

  • 19154

Other zip codes include:

  • 19121

  • 19132

  • 19134

  • 19139

  • 19144

That brings the total number of covered zip codes to eight.

Low-income renters in Philadelphia are entitled to free legal representation if they are facing eviction in eight city zip codes.
Low-income renters in Philadelphia are entitled to free legal representation if they are facing eviction in eight city zip codes.

Right To Counsel now covers more than 35% of tenants at risk for eviction citywide.

For more information, visit the city's website.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW