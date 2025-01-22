Philadelphia expands free legal services to more low-income renters facing eviction

Low-income renters in Philadelphia are entitled to free legal representation if they are facing eviction in eight city zip codes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Low-income renters in Philadelphia are getting more help.

The city's Division of Housing and Community Development expanded its Right to Counsel program.

Low-income renters are entitled to free legal representation if they are facing eviction in three newly added zip codes.

Those new zip codes are:



19124

19141

19154

Other zip codes include:



19121

19132

19134

19139

19144

That brings the total number of covered zip codes to eight.

Right To Counsel now covers more than 35% of tenants at risk for eviction citywide.

For more information, visit the city's website.