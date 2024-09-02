Overbrook family continues Labor Day tradition with Fairmount Park BBQ

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From trips to the beach to last-minute getaways with family and friends, people across the Delaware Valley celebrated Labor Day as summer winds down.

In Fairmount Park, the Taylor family, of Overbrook, continued their BBQ tradition that started in the 1950s. They have cookouts three times a year, including Labor Day.

Every generation joins in to fire up the grill and have an evening of good food, games and fun with family.

The Taylors began setting up at 8 a.m. Labor Day morning.

"I've been coming out here 44 years," said Connie Taylor.

"It's mainly to keep the family together. It started back in the 1950s," said Charlene Taylor.

The Gavigan family of South and West Philadelphia re-started their family's Labor Day tradition.

"This is our first time doing this but our mom used to do this every year. So inspiration from past Labor Days," said Ian Gavigan who lives in West Philadelphia.

In the city this Labor Day, tourists took advantage of the holiday. The line to see the Rocky statue was long.

At Parks on Tap in Penn Treaty Park, the crowd decided to say goodbye to summer on the Delaware River.

Also ending Monday to make room for upcoming winter festivities was Summerfest at the Independence Blue Cross River Rink. The annual event ends Labor Day evening at 10 p.m.