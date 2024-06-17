Philadelphia Family Pride provides community, resources and more for LGBTQ+ families

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Family Pride is a LGBTQ+ organization that provides families with community, advocacy, and education through their various events around the city.

Stephanie Haynes served as the executive director for 15 years.

She is now passing the torch to board member Sandra Telep and Jadzia Axelrod as her assistant.

Their biggest educational event is the annual Family Matters Conference.

There are various workshops that help those who want to be parents but are not sure where to start.

To keep up with their events and learn more about how to join, you can visit their website for more information.

