Crews battling heavy flames at home in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia fire crews are battling a large blaze on the roof of a home in the city's Spring Garden section.

The call came just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for a fire on the 2000 block of Green Street.

Videos posted online showed heavy flames shooting through the roof of the residence.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.