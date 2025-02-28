Philadelphia Flower Show opens to public this weekend

This year's theme is 'Gardens of Tomorrow,' showcasing the power of plants, sustainability and innovation.

The Philadelphia Flower Show is blooming at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The Philadelphia Flower Show is blooming at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The Philadelphia Flower Show is blooming at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The Philadelphia Flower Show is blooming at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flower Show is blooming at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The event kicks off Saturday and runs through next weekend.

Action News got a preview as crews set up the many gorgeous displays.

This year's theme is "Gardens of Tomorrow," showcasing the power of plants, sustainability and innovation. It features stunning displays by the world's premier floral, garden and landscape designers.

ALSO SEE: 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: 'Gardens of Tomorrow' Blooms March 1-9

The Flower Show, which is the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event, raises money for programs that bring trees, gardens, and beauty into neighborhoods and schools across the region.

6abc is a proud media partner of the show.

You can get a special look from inside the show Saturday night. Karen Rogers, Cecily Tynan and Sharrie Williams get into the future of gardening, show you some of the best exhibits and have some insider tips for Flower Show visitors.

"Gardens of Tomorrow" airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on 6abc and wherever you stream.

