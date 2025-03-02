Philadelphia Flower Show provides taste of spring on blustery weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Plenty of people escaped the brisk conditions outside for a taste of spring on Sunday.

The Pennsylvania Convention Center is filled with blooming flowers and lush, green plants for the 196th Philadelphia Flower Show.

It opened this weekend, and people are taking in the scents and the scenery.

"This smells beautiful! The arrangements are amazing. It will inspire us to do some planting," said Bridgette Joynes of Claymont, Del.

"Every year there's something different, something new. I just like to see what's out there," said Jennifer Kubica of Barton, Pa.

This year's theme is "Gardens of Tomorrow."

It features hundreds of exhibitors, massive floral arrangements, plant competitions and flower-themed fashion.

The Philadelphia Flower Show runs through next Sunday.

Visit this page for more information about the flower show.