Philadelphia Flyers' mascot, Gritty, named NHL mascot of the year -- again!

You can now call the Philadelphia Flyers' beloved mascot a two-time NHL mascot of the year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gritty has done it again.

Gritty made the announcement on his social media on Tuesday, posting a video recapping the 2023-2024 season.

It highlights some of the many antics with the loveable orange mascot from the past year.