Philadelphia Folk Festival returns after 2023 cancellation

SCHWENKSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A lush 84 acres of working farmland is once again home to the Philadelphia Folk Festival.

The festival had returned after being canceled last year.

"Our tickets sales have been great! We have a community that loves us and I think missed us," said Miles Thompson, president of the board of directors for the Philadelphia Folksong Society, which hosts the Philadelphia Folk Festival.

The festival started Thursday night. Friday marked the first full day.

"We have 90 performances give or take, 60 performers happening on seven stages over three days and four nights," said festival artistic director Kimberly Sinclair.

The music, vendors, food and fun are back after facing an uncertain future. Philadelphia Folk Festival was canceled last year as the Philadelphia Folksong Society dealt with financial challenges.

"We took a year off because we ended up in some really tough financial straits after the COVID-19 pandemic and we needed to restructure how we did things," said Thompson.

Members and donors stepped up, offering to pay 2023 dues -- even though there would be no festival that year -- to put the festival back on its feet. They also made a few adjustments.

"We have about half the performers we had last time because we had to cut costs," said Thompson.

Other than that, it's the same festival people have come to know and love since 1962.

"We really tried not to skip on the fan experience," said Thompson.

"This is something I look forward to every summer," said Tina Floyd of Coatesville. "This is probably my 15th year and my sister has come for about 50 years."

She and many others were glad to celebrate the festival's big comeback.

"We've got a lot going on," she said, "and it's amazing!"

John Oats, of the legendary Hall and Oats, performs on the main stage Saturday night.

The Philadelphia Folk Festival runs through Sunday. Tickets are sold both online and at the gate.

For more information, visit https://folkfest.org/