Video captures vandals slashing tires in Hunting Park: 'Where are the parents?'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighbors in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood woke up on Monday morning to flat tires.

"As soon as we walked out the door, we were going to a doctor's appointment, and we noticed the car's tires were flat," said one victim, who asked not to be identified because she was worried the group might target her.

Two tires on her car were slashed and she shared surveillance video of the group that did it.

The video shows a group of four people, who appear to be teenagers, walking around N. 5th Street near Erie Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Two of the teens were holding knives and were seen stabbing at least three tires.

"They just came right over and just for no reason, just poked the tires with knives," said the victim.

Action News checked a one-block radius in the area and counted at least five cars with flattened tires, with what appeared to be punctures in the side wall.

Police are investigating the acts of vandalism, while neighbors wonder why anyone would do this.

"They don't have anything better to do. I don't know, where are the parents?" said the victim. "Where are the parents and why are teenagers that young out here at 2:23 in the morning when they should be in bed getting ready for school?"