Philadelphia leaders call for solutions as another teen shot at rec center

Philly leaders call for solutions as another teen shot at rec center

Philly leaders call for solutions as another teen shot at rec center

Philly leaders call for solutions as another teen shot at rec center

Philly leaders call for solutions as another teen shot at rec center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City officials are calling for an end to the surge in gun violence among the youth in Philadelphia.

Two shootings have played out at recreational centers, which are supposed to be a safe haven.

In just a matter of days, eight young people have been injured in shootings across the city. That's why community leaders held an emergency meeting at the Finley Recreation Center Tuesday to discuss solutions.

As the meeting was being held, police said a teenager was shot about 10 minutes away at the Lonnie Young Recreation Center.

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said the 18-year-old victim was shot three times in the chest just after 5:45 p.m. The victim was last listed as critical at an area hospital.

Officials believe there may have been two shooters, possibly shooting at each other.

"Response quickly this evening and a visible presence is going to be our priority moving into the summer months," noted Stanford.

9th District Councilmember Anthony Phillips held the meeting Tuesday night.

"Those who come into our neighborhood are going to learn tonight we do not tolerate any nonsense like this," shouted Phillips.

Police just released video of the Finley Recreation Center shooting. You see the suspect shoot into the crowd as people quickly disperse. Then, you see him flee in a dark colored sedan, possibly a Nissan. Officers located 17 shell casings between the baseball fields and the basketball courts.

PICTURED: Police are searching for this suspect in connection with the Finley Recreation Center shooting.

"If you come to our rec centers, we have cameras in all of them most of them, we're going to find them and bring the justice," explained Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

A police car will be outside the Finley Recreation Center daily while it is open. Police will also be doing checks both inside and outside, while adding bike patrols.

One of the teens from Saturday's shooting is still in the hospital. Anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact police.

Two suspects are in custody for Tuesday's shooting.

Both investigations remain ongoing.