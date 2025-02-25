Philadelphia leaders say they're making progress toward reducing crime in Kensington

Philadelphia police say progress is happening in the city's Kensington section, but the work is far from done.

Philadelphia police say progress is happening in the city's Kensington section, but the work is far from done.

Philadelphia police say progress is happening in the city's Kensington section, but the work is far from done.

Philadelphia police say progress is happening in the city's Kensington section, but the work is far from done.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say progress is happening in the city's Kensington section, but the work is far from done.

During a presentation on Monday, authorities said there was a significant drop in violent crime during the first year of Mayor Cherelle Parker's "Kensington Initiative."

It's an effort to focus policing on an area often referred to as the epicenter of the opioid epidemic.

"Homicides are down by 45%, shooting incidents are reduced by 44%," said Dep. Commissioner Pedro Rosario. "We've recovered over 330 firearms and a seizure of over $40.7 million in narcotics."

City leaders say having more police patrols on the ground walking their beats - and making connections with business owners and residents, rather than patrolling from their squad car - as one of the tangible shifts.

"Understanding that our foot beats - walking, meeting, speaking with the business owners, speaking with the community residents - was one of our best assets in really trying to address the problems that are plaguing this area," said Rosario.

In October police began piloting a drone program, that's soon coming to Kensington.

It allows the department to have eyes on the scene of a 911 call within 30 seconds to two minutes.