Philadelphia man accused of going on forklift crime rampage in Delco

TINICUM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is facing charges after police say he went on a rampage involving a forklift in Delaware County.

On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., police were called to the Denny's for a report of a theft involving a man with wet muddy clothes. That man was later identified as 39-year-old William Martin.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action News, after Martin left the Denny's, he went down the street to a warehouse owned by Esstech, where he sprayed fire extinguishers and stole a forklift.

Around 6:11 p.m., Tinicum Township police were called to the Clarion Hotel on Industrial Highway for a report of a crash involving a forklift. A woman claims the man was doing doughnuts, lost control, and slammed the forklift into her Ford Explorer before driving away.

Minutes later, police were called to the Springhill Suites nearby for another crash involving a forklift. The hotel shuttle bus had been rammed, which caused major damage to the vehicle.

At 6:15 p.m., Ridley Township police were called to the Wawa on East Chester Pike for a theft. Employees say a man stole Gatorade and cigarettes, threatened people inside with a fire extinguisher, and then drove away on a forklift.

Police found the forklift after it crashed into the Rehobeth Afaan Oromo Church down the street. It caused significant damage to the building, and Martin was found inside. Police said he sprayed a fire extinguisher inside the sanctuary.

"He must have had the forks up pretty high," said Joseph Maggitti, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash into the church.

He was surprised by how far the man was able to drive the forklift on busy roads.

"He made it this far without getting caught?" asked Maggitti.

William faces a long list of charges including burglary, theft, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.