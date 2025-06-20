Philadelphia man arrested after hidden cameras found in bathrooms on Jersey shore boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection with hidden cameras that were found in bathrooms along the Ocean City boardwalk in New Jersey.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Harold Perkins, 38, was arrested on Friday after officials executed a court-authorized search warrant at Perkins' home in the 4200 block of Glenview Street in Philadelphia.

He was taken into custody and remains in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition proceedings, according to police.

Multiple hidden cameras were discovered on June 12 after a woman said she found one inside one of the public bathrooms at 6th Street and the Boardwalk.

Police said they found more after they searched the other public bathrooms along the boardwalk, including at both 10th and 11th streets.

One recording device was discovered by Fallon Conway. She said it was hidden behind a trash can in a family bathroom on East 6th Street.

The camera is in the shape of a pen.

"You know, there's a pen on the floor in the bathroom, that's already kinda odd," said Fallon Conway, of Deptford Township.

Conway, her best friend, and her small child were all in the bathroom. Trusting her instincts, she inspected further and disassembled the device.

"I unscrewed it, and when I did, I saw the little charger port for it and an SD card in there. So, I held the button on the pen, and it turned off, so that when we realized it was a camera," she said.

Ocean City Police are investigating and are unsure how many others may have been victimized.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police.

