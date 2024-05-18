Man killed after bar fight ends with shooting in Delaware County

Man killed after bar fight ends with shooting in Delaware County

Man killed after bar fight ends with shooting in Delaware County

Man killed after bar fight ends with shooting in Delaware County

Man killed after bar fight ends with shooting in Delaware County

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a bar fight escalated into a shooting in Delaware County on Saturday.

It happened at the intersection of East Baltimore Avenue and Penn Boulevard in East Lansdowne at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Police say a bar fight broke out and spilled out onto the street.

That's when investigators say someone opened fire, shooting a 27-year-old man from Philadelphia repeatedly in the chest.

Authorities rushed the victim to the hospital, where he later died.

No further details have been released on this incident.

The victim's identity has also not yet been released.