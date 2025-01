Philadelphia mayor to sign bill authorizing speed cameras on State Route 13

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to sign a bill on Monday authorizing the installation of speed enforcement cameras on State Route 13.

The new cameras on Rt. 13 include Roosevelt Boulevard, Baltimore, Hunting Park, and Frankford avenues, as well as Allegheny Avenue.

Money collected from tickets issued will be used to expand the program.

