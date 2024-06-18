Philadelphia Mayor Parker announces new fire commissioner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia leaders gathered in Northern Liberties on Monday night to swear in the city's newest fire commissioner.

Mayor Cherelle Parker spoke about her choice to appoint Jeffrey Thompson to the position.

"I believe we have found and appointed exactly who we need to lead our Fire Department - Jeffrey Thompson. Under his leadership, our medics and firefighters will continue to provide dedicated service to those who live, work and play in Philadelphia," said Mayor Parker.

Thompson succeeds Acting Commissioner Craig Murphy, who recently retired.

He says he believes he is prepared for the opportunity to lead the department and is humbled by the mayor's confidence in his abilities to lead.

"I am absolutely prepared for this opportunity, yet I know that success will come only with the full support of the more than 3,000 members of this department," said Thompson, who is from Philadelphia.

He joined the fire department back in 1989.