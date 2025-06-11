Philadelphia 'No Kings Protest': What you need to know about road closures, parking restrictions

No Kings Day events are planned across the U.S. to protest the Trump administration and to counter the military parade in Washington, D.C.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia plans to close several roads and implement parking restrictions for the "No Kings Protest" rally and march that is planned for Saturday.

Philadelphia is one of several cities across the U.S. preparing for progressive groups who say they will be protesting the Trump administration and to counter the military parade in Washington, D.C., marking the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.

The Philadelphia rally is expected to start around noon, but many will begin assembling around 10 a.m. on Saturday. The group will then march from Love Park to the Art Museum steps.

The city has announced several road closures in that area starting Saturday at 3 a.m. until 5 p.m.

City officials warn residents to expect significant delays during the event.

Motorist are advised to avoid the area by using alternate route or public transportation.

Road Closure

The following streets will be closed for setup starting at approximately 3 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday:



Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and MLK Drive (in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art)

Kelly Drive inbound (closed at Fairmount Avenue)

The following streets will be closed for the march assembly area starting at approximately 10 a.m. until approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday:



Arch Street from 15th Street to 16th Street

16th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Cherry Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 17th Street

The following streets will be closed for the scheduled march starting at approximately 11:30 a.m. until approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday:



Benjamin Franklin Parkway (all lanes) from 18th Street to Eakins Oval

Includes closures of cross streets

The following streets will be closed for the rally starting at approximately 11:30 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday:



2200-2300 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Includes closures of cross streets

Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Kelly Drive (both directions) from Eakins Oval to Sedgley Drive

Spring Garden Street Bridge (inbound)

Additional road closures may be implemented based on conditions and public safety considerations.

Road closures will be lifted as streets are cleared of pedestrians and serviced.

Parking Restrictions

Motorists should take notice and must adhere to posted "Temporary No Stopping/Parking" signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

Public Transportation

SEPTA bus routes in the Philadelphia Museum of Art area will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

SEPTA bus routes through the Center City area will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, through approximately 5 p.m.

You can find more information about specific routes and route changes at SEPTA.org or on social media.