Philadelphia leaders urge peace ahead of protest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia could have one of the largest so-called "No Kings Day" protests in the country.

The protest is in opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement policies.

Protests will be happening in cities across the country to contrast a military anniversary celebration in DC, which Trump will be attending on Saturday, his birthday.

MORE | Philadelphia 'No Kings Protest': What you need to know about road closures, parking restrictions

Protesters in Philadelphia will begin marching in Love Park and go to the Art Museum. With immigration enforcement a heated issue, city leaders hope cool heads will prevail.

City leaders say people are well within their rights to protest, just do so peacefully.

"I'm the mayor and I have to do what I think is in the best interest to protect all Philadelphians," said Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Leaders with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office stood alongside faith leaders in the city to encourage protesters to be peaceful this weekend. They also took the opportunity to talk about the contributions of immigrants and how they've been targeted under the Trump administration.

"We come here to make America great," said Voffee Jabateh, a native of Liberia who is executive director of the African Cultural Alliance of North America.

"I think about my own neighbors in this city being rounded up. It is just morally shameful," said Rabbi Julie Greenberg as the multi-faith leaders spoke at Salt and Life Church in West Philadelphia.

Increased ICE enforcement under the Trump administration is one reason crowds are planning to protest in Philadelphia on Saturday. Earlier this week, police arrested about 15 people at pro-immigration demonstrations. Police downgraded all of those to tickets except for two, in which charges were dropped at the request of police.

Anticipating what the weekend may bring, the DA's office vows to punish those who break the law -- whether they be looters and agitators or police and ICE agents -- if they act outside the law.

"We will also hold accountable anyone and everyone," said District Attorney Larry Krasner (D-Philadelphia), "whether they are uniformed ICE agents or opportunistic criminals who would tuck in behind lawful protests in order to loot. We will hold all of their property accountable."

It's possible that ICE agents will be present at protests this weekend since protests are no longer among the spaces protected against immigration enforcement. It's one change enacted under the Trump administration.

"They reserve their right to commit ICE enforcement during ice activities," said Caleb Arnold with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Understanding the frustration over immigration policies, community leaders urge protesters to stay focused on the issue and keep it peaceful.

"You have the right to protest," said Anton Moore of the organization Unity in the Community, "just please do not get caught in the bait looting and destroying your city."

Krasner said he'll be on call all weekend, keeping an eye on things.

Governor Josh Shapiro released a statement saying his office is coordinating with the office of Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Their goal is to ensure all protests remain peaceful, lawful and orderly.