Philadelphia officer injured after being hit by driver in stolen vehicle

Philadelphia officer hit by vehicle following traffic stop in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized on Tuesday night after being hit by a driver during a traffic stop.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue in the city's Feltonville section.

The vehicle being pulled over was reportedly stolen several days ago. At some point, the driver inside took off and hit the officer, investigators said.

Authorities say the officer was taken to an area hospital in stable condition after rolling onto the hood.

Action News has learned the vehicle was recovered at 10th and West Ruscomb streets.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

