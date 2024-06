Philadelphia police officer on ATV patrol hit by three-wheel vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is expected to be treated and released after being involved in a crash in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

The incident happened around 7:43 p.m. Sunday at Broad Street and Germantown Avenue.

A three-wheel vehicle known as a Polaris Slingshot hit the officer who was on a dirt bike working with the department's ATV Detail.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

Further details on the incident have not been released.